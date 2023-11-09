SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading 7.9% Higher

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 15,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 218,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

SOS Trading Up 6.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in SOS by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 344,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOS in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SOS by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOS during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.