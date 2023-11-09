Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 2,440 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.2 %

NTR stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

