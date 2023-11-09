Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.19 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.