Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,327,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,936,000 after purchasing an additional 166,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,605,000 after buying an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $380,823,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,189,000 after buying an additional 62,723 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

NYSE EXR opened at $118.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

