Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $522.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.13 and a 52 week high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.