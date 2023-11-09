Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,415 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $822.79 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $821.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $781.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.