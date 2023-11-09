Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

