Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average is $140.10.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
