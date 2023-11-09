Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $199.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.40. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

