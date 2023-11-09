Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 160,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 71,549 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,796.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 44,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 42,617 shares during the period. Pariax LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,213,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,205,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.56 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.