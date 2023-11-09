Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $194.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.35. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.