Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 290,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,322,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,597,000 after buying an additional 66,834 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 946.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.