Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Paychex Trading Up 1.4 %

PAYX opened at $114.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

