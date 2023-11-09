Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,199 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

PPL Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

