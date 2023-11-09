Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 239 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $257.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.71 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.