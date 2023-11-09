SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SP. William Blair cut SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

SP Plus stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.25. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 867,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

