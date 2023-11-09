SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,705. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $161.28 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

