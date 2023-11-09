SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 784,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,063. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

