SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,222,031,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPYG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 264,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,293. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

