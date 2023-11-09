SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,732. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

