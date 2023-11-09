SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after buying an additional 54,512,240 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $84,713,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 700.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 386,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 338,402 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,351,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $80.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

