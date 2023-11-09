Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIRGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 136.56% from the company’s current price.

NYSE SPIR opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.24. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 78.42% and a negative return on equity of 62.56%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Spire Global will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 19,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $95,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,152,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Spire Global news, COO Theresa Condor sold 8,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $42,868.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 19,930 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $95,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,312 shares of company stock valued at $169,498 in the last 90 days. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Spire Global in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Spire Global by 48.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

