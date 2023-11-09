Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 136.56% from the company’s current price.
Spire Global Price Performance
NYSE SPIR opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.24. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 78.42% and a negative return on equity of 62.56%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Spire Global will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Spire Global in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Spire Global by 48.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spire Global
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.