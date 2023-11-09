Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Up to $23.06

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $24.32. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 3,101,153 shares traded.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Melius lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

