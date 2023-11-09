Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSLV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,844.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

