SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE STEW opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. SRH Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 243.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

