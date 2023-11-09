Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Benchmark Forecasts

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Benchmark reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standex International in a report released on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark analyst M. Legg now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Benchmark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Benchmark also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Price Performance

Standex International stock opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.19. Standex International has a 52-week low of $96.32 and a 52-week high of $168.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Standex International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 266,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Standex International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total value of $463,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $151,096.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total value of $463,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,425 shares of company stock valued at $827,597 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

