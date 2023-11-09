Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $37.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.93 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $85,321.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,461.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,708 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $85,321.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 117,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,461.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,188 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $73,515.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 121,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,984 shares of company stock worth $390,599. 75.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading

