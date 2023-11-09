STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Director Edward David Lafehr Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Director Edward David Lafehr purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.22 per share, with a total value of C$42,200.00.

TSE STEP opened at C$4.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The firm has a market cap of C$296.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.41. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$6.85.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

