Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PFGC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.70.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $59.97 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $118,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,183.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

