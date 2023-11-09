STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.40-5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STE stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.82. 101,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,694. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $161.34 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.47.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

