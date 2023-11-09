Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$78.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.50 million.
Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stingray Digitl in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
