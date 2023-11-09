Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Sells $87,900.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYBT. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 67.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

