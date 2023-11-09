StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.88. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 169,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

