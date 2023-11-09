StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVV opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.58%.

Insider Activity at CVD Equipment

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 32,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $207,413.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 820,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVD Equipment in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.