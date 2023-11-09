Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.80

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 152243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $569,686.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

