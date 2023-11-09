Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading 2.1% Higher

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 63.60 ($0.79). 266,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 927,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.30 ($0.77).

Several research firms recently weighed in on KETL. Liberum Capital upgraded Strix Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.10. The company has a market capitalization of £148.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.87 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

In related news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett purchased 51,732 shares of Strix Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £30,004.56 ($37,038.09). Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

