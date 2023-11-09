Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, reports. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $121.19 million for the quarter.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at Summit Midstream Partners

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $51,368.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,880 shares of company stock worth $77,936. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $3,970,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

