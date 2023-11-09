Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SNCY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,100. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $722.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNCY shares. TheStreet downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,457.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $30,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,549 shares in the company, valued at $164,457.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,492 shares of company stock worth $753,537 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

