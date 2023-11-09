Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Susquehanna

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. 78,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.56. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 18,637 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $285,705.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,737.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 18,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $285,705.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,737.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,457.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,492 shares of company stock valued at $753,537 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,535,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,433,000 after purchasing an additional 622,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,547,000 after purchasing an additional 506,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,082,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 440,348 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

