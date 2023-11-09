SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.58. 109,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 678,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $704.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $153,242.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,793.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,482,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after buying an additional 976,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 904,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,722,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,389,000 after purchasing an additional 784,258 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 556,928 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

