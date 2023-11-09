Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Boosted by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NYSE SU opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

