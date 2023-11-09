SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) were up 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 264,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,067,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STKL. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $207.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In other news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at $886,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,748,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after buying an additional 437,740 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 10,771.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,425 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,802,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 890,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in SunOpta by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,760,000 after purchasing an additional 808,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

