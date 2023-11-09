SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SPCB stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.54. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth $673,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

