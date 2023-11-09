Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$9.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.82. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.10 and a one year high of C$11.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

