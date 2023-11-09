Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Up to $23.52

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.52, but opened at $25.00. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 63,759 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.39 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 523,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 62,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 174.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 611,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 388,589 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

