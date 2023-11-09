Sutter Gold Mining (SGM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Sutter Gold Mining to post earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.16).

Get Sutter Gold Mining alerts:

Sutter Gold Mining Stock Up ∞

CVE SGM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 916,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,060. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. Sutter Gold Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGM

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.