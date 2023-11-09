Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Gap Up to $44.03

Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.03, but opened at $47.31. Sylvamo shares last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 17,043 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.84 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

