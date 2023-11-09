Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TBLA

Taboola.com Trading Up 16.4 %

Taboola.com stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.47. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.47 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,232,069.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,220 shares of company stock valued at $125,480 in the last ninety days. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.