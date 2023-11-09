Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.93. Taboola.com shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 446,165 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.77.

Taboola.com Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.47 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taboola.com

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,232,069.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,220 shares of company stock worth $125,480. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

