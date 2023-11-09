Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.93. Taboola.com shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 446,165 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBLA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.77.

Taboola.com Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,232,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,220 shares of company stock worth $125,480 in the last 90 days. 23.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

